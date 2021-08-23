



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja beaches lovers have gone that extra step to get a favourite spot – by sleeping in their cars in overnight pit-stops!

As reported by The Leader earlier this month, queues formed at dawn, ready to lay down chairs and towels at sunrise at the popular beach resort.

Due to the demand for beach places officials are employed at entry and exit points, with personnel on walkie-talkies, ready to point people to vacant spots, once available.

Torrevieja has hit TV news headlines amid the latest rush to become a beach guru – highlighting enthusiasts sleeping in cars to grab a hot spot from a pit-stop.

In Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, beaches are busy with locals and holidaymakers, with bars and restaurants doing a wealthy trade, boosting finances in the wake of coronovirus hitting during the last 17 months.

Captions: Torrevieja beach headline TV news.