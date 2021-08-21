



By Andrew Atkinson

Human remains and clothing on the beach of Bolnuevo in Mazarrón, have been discovered near to the campsite and beach.

They were found inside a black rubbish bag on August 20 by a municipal beach cleaner.

Following the incident the Town Hall has confirmed the police were notified of the situation.

Protección Civil, Policía Local de Mazarrón, the Guardia Civil and forensic scientists attended the call-out.

After the discovery the remains were removed to the Instituto de Medicina Legal for analysis.

A thorough search of the area around the rubbish disposal area close to the road and beach walkway is being undertaken by the Guardia.

It is understood the remains were dumped in the rubbish disposal area.

Speculation surrounding the discovery has been linked to unauthorised migrants who died after a boat capsized off the coast of Mazarrón in March.

The Guardia Civil are continuing to carry out investigations at the time of going to press.