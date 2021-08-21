



The Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, has launched a photography campaign aimed at promoting all aspects of the municipality, the coast, the city and all it’s districts, for everyone to share and gain knowledge about the wealth that the Oriolano territory offers.

The prize, however, extends to little more than his appreciation as he promises to feature all of the best images on his official Instagram page as well as to send them to all local media.

I do hope that contributors are positive in the photographs that they send although I somehow think there might be a few who have other ideas.

Nevertheless the email address to use should you have a contribution is: alcalda@orihuela.es