



The incidence of coronavirus in the province of Alicante has seen a notable decrease in recent days, falling to 361 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data released this Friday by the Ministry of Health.

This is 56 points less than in the previous figure, on Tuesday. In these three days, the number of active cases has dropped by 13.78%, from 7,966 on Tuesday to 6,868 on Friday.

The decrease in incidence has been seen across all health authorities, but none of them has managed to leave the extreme risk area. The lowest rate at the moment is in the Elche-Crevillent area, with 272.28 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Alcoy, with 289.65. The Torrevieja health authority also has a relatively low index, with 305.08, while those in La Vila Joiosa and Dénia are very close to the provincial average at 348.96 and 341.68, respectively.

The worst situation continues to correspond to the area surrounding the General Hospital of Alicante , where the incidence is currently 458.61. Nearby in Sant Joan d’Alacant, it is 440.25, while in Orihuela it is 394.04. Elda is at 380.53 and the General Hospital of Elche 376.91.

In the last three days, 14 deaths have been reported, a relatively high figure after a long period in which hardly any deaths at all had been registered. Six of the deaths have occurred in the department of the General Hospital of Alicante, while in Sant Joan d’Alacant there have been three and in Elda two. The remaining three deaths have taken place in the areas of La Vila Joiosa, Orihuela and Torrevieja.

At the municipal level, in localities with more than 5,000 inhabitants where the incidence is above 500, Almoradí (570.54) is the one of most concern locally.

The city of Alicante is not far behind, with 478.54. Other municipalities of significant size with rates above 400 are Santa Pola (456.42), Dolores (451.47), Benidorm (449.96), Cocentaina (425.35), San Vicente del Raspeig (423.89) and Callosa de Segura (413.03).

Of the nine municipalities in the province with more than 40,000 inhabitants, the one with the most favorable situation right now is Alcoy, which has move out of extreme risk and stands at 240.93. Elche, Orihuela and Elda are all between 300 and 400, with rates of 307.12, 375.77 and 397.63, respectively.

Guardamar del Segura has also experienced a slight increase and has gone from 246.07 to 265, thus returning to the extreme risk group.