Residents were evicted from premises in a five storey building in Montesinos Street, San Roque, Torrevieja, following an electrical fire.

The Vega South Firefighter emergency services attended the scene and were met with intensive billowing smoke.

The local police and Civil Guard were also present at the scene aiding residents to safety.

Earlier in the day he Fire brigade were also called out after a car burst into flames in Mar Azul, Torrevieja. No one was injured in the incident.