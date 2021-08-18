



By Andrew Atkinson

Tenders from the Vega Sur Fire Station in Torrevieja were called to a blaze at a former language school in the city.

The chief officer attended the scene on Calle Manuel Martínez Guirado, at the corner of Calle Apolo, where the road was cordoned off.

Firefighters entered the building and found no one in situ and it was therefore not necessary to carry out evacuations of neighbours.

The fire was extinguished in the kitchen area that lead to billowing black smoke entering the streets.

Local police and Civil Guard attended the scene, diverting traffic on one of the busiest access roads to the city, C/Apolo.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

Caption: Firefighters at scene of blaze in C/Apolo, Torrevieja.