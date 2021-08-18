Singer, songwriter Sole Giménez live this Saturday at Playa Flamenca





‘In love with life and everything that makes it so beautiful’, that is how the singer, songwriter Sole Giménez, defines herself, and if you want to share with some of her values you will be able to do so on Saturday night when she performs live at the Paseo Marítimo de la Esplanada de Playa Flamenca with entrance totally free.

The concert, which is absolutely free of charge, will start at 11:00 pm and is part of the ‘Musical Summer Orihuela Costa 2021’ program prepared by the Department of Tourism and Festivities, led by Mariola Rocamora.

Soledad Giménez, has been at the forefront of the Spanish Pop scene for over 20 years in which time she has won numerous national and international awards

She started her solo career in 2004 and has written many popular songs as “Alma de blues”, “How we have changed” or “My little treasure”.

Hailing from Valencia, Sole Giménez personifies the role of the female composer, as she effortlessly moves between pop, songwriting, jazz and chanson.