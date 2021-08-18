



Mar Ezcurra, Councillor for Culture, has earmarked an exhibition area in the Orihuela Costa Town Hall building, in Playa Flamenca. It is a space that the Department of Culture has adapted on the second floor of the building where exhibitions will be held on the Coast throughout the year.

“We are aware of the lack of any cultural infrastructure in the Oriolano coastal area, therefore, until such time as there is a Cultural Centre on the Coast, the Department of Culture has provisionally adapted the second floor of the Orihuela Costa Town Hall in Playa Flamenca, so that it can host temporary exhibitions that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors ”, explained the councillor.

This exhibition space was opened this week with the pictorial exhibition by Agustín Andreu “The paths of art”, which will be open to the public until September 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and with free admission.

Agustín Andreu is a self-taught painter who was born in Orihuela and with dozens of exhibitions and awards behind him.

In “The ways of art” he makes a compilation of his best works.