CIJ Summer Activities end in Pilar de la Horadada





Ociopinar verano is a healthy leisure activity for children from 8 to 12 years old that has been held in the first-class natural environment, in Pinar de Campoverde.

The activity was divided into two fortnights with two groups of boys and girls taking part in each. Games were held in the sports centre, crafts in the nature area, water games, activities in the pool and excursions to water parks. The children were kept fully occupied and were all able to enjoy the month of July in a different and fun way.

Youth Connection is an activity aimed at young people from 12 to 18 years old. This year a wide variety of activities was offered for the youths to choose, according to their preferences. The campuses offered: cinema, dance and circus, two fortnights of multi-activity, and the last one planned for the first fortnight of August, of environmental activities.

Some of the activities that have been enjoyed by these youth campuses have been: the kayak route, rollerblading on the beach of Mil Palmeras, the environmental workshops organised by the staff of the “Protected Landscape of Sierra Escalona and its surroundings”, the water park on the beach, the final theatre performances and the water games in Pinar de Campoverde.

Nieves Moreno, Councillor for Youth, explained the importance of offering such different and varied activities for the youngsters of the municipality “we must continue with educational leisure campuses with this attractive approach, since it is a way of educating the youth of Pilareña in the services of this Department ”.