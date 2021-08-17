



Silver medal for the Rayito salinero Youth at the CDE held in Valencia.

The National beach handball Championships took place on the weekend of August 13-16 at the CDE Valencia, involving hundreds of clubsfrom all over Spain, in the fight for the prestigious national title.

The girls coached by Francisco Vera faced a very tough championship but managed to play their way through the group stages and after a close match against Javea, they progressed to the final which was held on the Malvarrosa beach against BMP Sevilla.

Unfortunately, this was just one step too far but a magnificent achievement none the less in taking the silver medal.

The club also took part in the male Cadet categories, falling in the quarterfinals, female infantil falling in the group stage, senior teams falling in the round of round of 16 and finishing 9 in the national ranking.

A successful end for the Hospital Universitario de Torrevieja CBMP Rayito Salinero family after a difficult season.