Parasailors escape injury after crashing into Torre de la Horadada Nautical Club





By Andrew Atkinson

Parasailors were lucky to escape uninjured after dropping out of the sky into Torre de la Horadada Nautical Club on August 16.

The parasailers were practising when strong gusts of winds hit the area.

Following the incident Martime Mar Menor parasailing activity released a statement that it had no connection with the accident that occurred on the beach of Torre de la Horadada. “Martime guarantees, in all its activities, the application of strict security measures by our professionals.

“For this reason, the company does not carry out the activity when the weather, wind and wave conditions are not suitable.

“At the time of the events, the vessels of the company were moored in port, having voluntarily ceased their activity prior to the usual schedule, given the adverse wind and wave conditions.

“We hope that similar events will not occur again in the future, as well as a speedy recovery for those possibly injured by this unfortunate event.”