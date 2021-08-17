



Quote: ‘It has a fundamental role in the history of the villagers and vileras, both in festivities and for being part of a place of worship and peace’

By Andrew Atkinson

Mayor of Vila Joiosa, Andre Verdú, along with head of the Vila Joiosa Historical Heritage municipal service, Antonio Espinosa, Parish priest of the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Juan José Ortega, and the construction management inspected restorations of the bell tower of the Vila Joiosa church.

The restoration of the tower, included in the global restoration project of the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption is within the restoration phases including the bell tower.

Restoration of the exterior cladding of the tower is also being undertaken.

The restoration of the bells, includes placing wooden yokes to replace the iron in situ to reduce weight and improve sound quality.

“I am very excited by how the restoration works of an emblematic element of the urban profile of Vila Joiosa are progressing,” said Mayor Verdù.

“It has a fundamental role in the history of the villagers and vileras, both in festivities and for being part of a place of worship and peace for many people,” he added.

Restoration on the bell tower is financed by the Parish of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, and partially by the Vila Joiosa Council, contributing €50,000.