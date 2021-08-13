



Opera will return to the Torrevieja International Auditorium on October 21, at 9:00 p.m., with ‘Carmen’ , the work composed by Georges Bizet.

Considered one of the most popular operas in history. His narration and musical staging is vibrant and passionate. Its premiere was not without a certain scandal, it was not usual for the heroine of an opera to die on stage or have such impudence as the protagonist of Carmen.

The Opera 2001 company will stage this four-act tragedy in its original French version with Spanish subtitles. Tickets are already on sale on the website auditoriotorrevieja.com and in person on Wednesdays at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre , in Torrevieja, (11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), and at the auditorium box office for two hours before the performance.

