



By Andrew Atkinson

Chelsea defeated Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to win the Uefa Super Cup for a second time.

Substitute goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga decisive save from Villareal captain Raul Albiol’s penalty at Windsor Park, Belfast, in front of 13,000 spectators, saw Chelsea lift the cup.

Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead on 27 minutes, prior to sustaining a shoulder injury.

Valencia hit the woodwork twice, when Alberto Moreno crashed a volley off the underside of the bar in first-half injury time and Mendy dived superbly to tip a Gerard Moreno shot on to the post, prior to Gerard Moreno equalising on 73 minutes.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side came close to scoring in extra-time through Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in what was Villarreal’s first Super Cup appearance.

Kepa’s penalty save from Albiol, his second, after saving Aissa Mandi’s spot-kick, lead to the Blues lifting the Super Cup in the shoot-out.

Image courtesy Chelsea FC Twitter