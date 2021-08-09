



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Council continue unabated with cleansing of the city’s streets, but residents maintain that there are areas that remain untouched.

“There are kilos of rubbish around the flamingo roundabout. I was walking the other day to see – the area is awash with trash. A shame,” said Pilar Nicolàs Gàlvez.

The council have been criticised this year, despite a plethora of areas being cleaned up, along with the defumigation spraying following an outbreak of mosquitoes.

Calle’s San Pascual, Baltic Sea, Stockholm, Finland Street, Goleta and the Avda de Habaneras are amongst latest areas to be cleaned up

Torrevieja resident Iratxe Vaquero González said: “What about La Torreta Florida urbanization? It’s all disgusting.”