



By Andrew Atkinson

A pizza delivery motorbike employee was knocked off his bike by a car and left unconscious in Torrevieja.

The incident occurred on Desiderio Rodríguez Avenue in Torrevieja during an evening delivery service. Eyewitnesses said the culprit fled after the accident.

An emergency Ambulance attended the scene where the victim was stabilised and transferred to Torrevieja University Hospital.

Ongoing investigations are taking place in a bid to track down the driver of the car. Reports state at least two people were travelling in the vehicle.

Witness statements have been provided to the police, which included with the vehicle registration.

Caption: Pizza delivery employee knocked off motorbike and left unconscious in Torrevieja.