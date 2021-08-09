



Quote: ‘I am convinced demand and profitability will go up. It encourages producers to bet on artichokes. The ‘jewel’ of the Vega Baja’ – President of Alcachofa de la Vega Baja del Segura, Antonio Ángel Hurtado.

By Andrew Atkinson

THE plantation of artichokes in the Vega Baja has begun with 2,000 hectares being planted – 20% more than in 2020.

In 2019, due to the devastating DANA that hit the Vega Baja, hundreds of hectares of artichokes were destroyed.

The current season’s crop is scheduled to produce 26,000 tons, with a price on average pencilled in at a minimum of 80 cents per kilo.

The 26,000 tons figure sees an increase of 6,000 tons, plus, obtained in 2020-2021.

In 2018-2019 the average price was 71 cents, compared to approximately 50 cents in 2019-20.

“I am convinced that demand will go up and profitability as well,” said the new President of Alcachofa de la Vega Baja del Segura, Antonio Ángel Hurtado.

Former Mayor of Almoradí, Hurtado added: “It encourages producers to bet on artichokes, which for years has been the ‘jewel’ of the Vega Baja vegetable garden.

“It is the second largest production area, only surpassed by the Region of Murcia.

“The artichoke that is produced in Benicarló, well known, throughout the campaign, is equivalent to the same amount of kilos that the first exporter in Spain works in just one week, and which is in the Vega Baja and is Olé”.

The planting of the Vega Baja will continue until the third week of August, with the forecast crops begin to be productive from the last quarter of 2021.

October will see harvesting: “I think we are going to return to the usual plantation figures.

“We are very excited – and hope everything will develop in the best way so that we can have a good campaign for the sector”, added Hurtado.

Caption: Artichokes ‘jewel’ of the Vega Baja’ – President of Alcachofa de la Vega Baja del Segura, Antonio Ángel Hurtado.