



Spain’s holiday industry was handed a lifeline last week when the UK Transport Secretary announced that the country would remain on the UK Amber list for travel at the next revision of the Traffic Light System that came into effect on Monday.

After 30 years of neglect and almost 600,000 euro the Orihuela bullring is close to reopening according to the councillor for tourism Mariola Rocamara. The new project now includes green areas, a cafeteria, a children’s playground and a small museum that will remember the bullfighting history of the town.

It has been converted into a multipurpose venue for leisure, cultural and musical shows with a capacity for 2,800 people.