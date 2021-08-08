



By Nancy Klein, choir member and choir publicist

Crescendo International Choir will resume singing in the outdoor patio of Rincon de Miquel, a restaurant and bar in Los Montesinos. Our first rehearsal will be Monday 6th September from 17:45 to 20:15. We sit in a social-distanced manner and wear masks. Despite these restrictions, we still have a lovely time singing together. We will be rehearsing every Monday night.

If you are interested in joining us, please see the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details. We are especially seeking men to join us. Please come join if you are looking for something to do and like to sing with others. Our choir is made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. We sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English, Spanish, Dutch, and Latin. When we give concerts, the money we raise goes to local charities.

Crescendo lives up to its name of International because of the many nationalities in its membership, including English, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and American, with a Spanish Musical Director and Pianist. Allthough we are many nationalities, English is the main language spoken.