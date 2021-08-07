



The activities will take place from August 7 to 28 and include various concerts, shows and ‘paintball’

San Fulgencio has announced it’s August program of entertainment with a full package of activities to liven up the stay in the municipality both of residents and holidaymakers.

They will take place from August 7 to 28 both in the urban area and in the urbanisation.

The activities will begin on Saturday, August 7 with a concert by the group ‘De Polis, a Police tribute Band’, starting at 10 pm in Plaza Sierra Castilla.

From 7:00 p.m. on Sunday 8th, a mobile ‘paintball’ session at El Oasis. It will be a “very interesting day, in which we will also enjoy a demonstration by the Spanish team, of which the Sanfulgentino Antonio López Ballester is a member”, said Fina Sampere.

A performance from ‘Las Supremas de Móstoles’ will be the highlight of the show scheduled for Saturday, August 14, with the singer Verónica Lozano and the comedy show ‘Humor at first sight’ by Carlos Luna, which will take place at 9:00 p.m. 30 hours in the Plaza de la Constitución in the urban area.

On Saturday, August 21, the comic-lyrical show ‘A night of zarzuela’ will take place, at 10 pm in front of the medical center in the urbanisation area.

The program will conclude on Saturday 28 with the performance of ‘Lady Pop’, starting at 10:00 pm on Avenida Londres (phase IV).

Councillor Samantha Hull said that “the Council has tried to arrange a program with a variety of content, which everyone can enjoy”.

All the performances will be free, and will take place “following the necessary sanitary measures,” Hull added.