



In the province of Alicante alone, about 47,000 people over 50 years of age have chosen not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite the fact that immunization for these age groups has long been available. This is the group considered to be at greater risk if they contract the virus, as experts have repeatedly pointed out.

The reasons why are many, according to the same experts. However, the explicit rejection of the vaccine is scarce, and this occurs only in 1.13% of the cases. Far from what it may seem, most of the people who do not want to be vaccinated are not deniers, nor are they proponents of conspiracy theories.

Thankfully though, 64.5% of Valencians have now received their two doses of the vaccine against coronavirus, which, for the president, Ximo Puig, means that his objective of achieving herd immunity, with 70% of the population having had both doses, can be achieved by the third week of August.