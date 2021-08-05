



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has issued a municipal statement in which he staes that on Saturday, August 21, the 8th stage of the Cycling Tour of Spain will take place, starting in Santa Pola and travelling through the main streets and avenues of Torrevieja seafront, from where the riders will travel south, joining the N332 at Punta Prima and on to San Pedro, San Javier, Los Alcazares, across to Torre Pacheco and Cartagena before finishing in La Manga.

As a result the mayor announced that all of the roads will be closed, and cleared of vehicles, from 0015hrs on through to mid afternoon.

Traffic and all vehicle movement will be totally prohibited, as will parking on many streets and avenues during these times.

The mayor asked for the maximum cooperation of the general public.