



Since the 4th of August the Arts and Crafts Fair that is being held in the resort Meliã Villaitana in Benidorm opens not only on Wednesday evenings, but also on Saturdays..

To visit the fair you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel: everybody is very welcome!! Every Wednesday and Saturday you will find the Arts&Crafts stalls in the central square of this holiday resort, which is built like a typical mediterranean village. The stalls will change from one day to the next and you will have a wide choice, for example: pottery and paintings, wood carvings and turned wood, wooden and soft toys, jewelry in silver, glass, macramé or leather, hand made shoes and sandals.

The fair is organised by craft association Amata, so you know that the artisans only sell their own work, nothing from a factory and no imported goods. You can visit the fair every Wednesdayand Saturday evening from 7 pm till after midnight. Meliã Villaitana is in the Avenida Alcalde Eduardo Zaplana (near Terra Mítica) and there is ample free parking space.

For more information about the fair (in English, German, Dutch, French or Spanish) you can ring Amata at 639 979 678.