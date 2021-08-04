



During this month of August, tourists and residents of the Orihuela Costa will be able to enjoy the ‘Playas de Orihuela’ Tourist train that will be travelling between beaches during the holiday season and which will be completely free of charge.

The ‘little train’, as it is known colloquially, will travel between the urbanisations of La Regia, Cabo Roig and La Zenia, with stop off points at each of the local beaches, Cala Bosque, Cala Mosca and Playa de la Glea.

It is a fun way to travel, especially for the children and will operate on every day apart from Sunday.

More information, including route, stops and timings, can be found at the tourist information office or online at: www.orihuelaturistica.es

The ‘Playa de Orihuela’ tourist train schedule is as follows:

From Campoamor (La Glea Beach) to Playa Flamenca:

Monday to Friday – 11am, 1pm, 5pm

Saturdays – 9am, 11am, 1pm

Route/stops:

Campoamor

Rte Montepiedra (train stop in front of Calle Unamuno) Avenida.de las Adelfas (bus stop in front of Consum)

La Regia

Calle Isla Tagomago (bus stop) Calle Isla Cabrera (train stop at the back of the Eskala party room)

Cabo Roig

Calle Isla Cabrera at crossing Isla Sardinia (train stop)

La Zenia

Calle Diamante (Ecumenical Centre train stop) Calle Diamante (train stop area excluding parking) Crossing of Calle Ramón y Cajal with Calle Cervantes (train stop) Calle Maestro Torralba (bus stop Zenia Mar I Commercial Centre) Avenida Las Palmeras (Hotel Orihuela Costa Resort train stop) Paseo del Mar (Cala Capitán train stop) Calle San Antonio (train stop at La Zenia apartments) Calle Unamuno (Chinese bazaar train stop) Zenia Boulevard (Commercial Centre bus stop)

Flamenca Beach

Calle Salvador Dalí (bus stop Vía Park I and II Commercial Centre) Town Hall Plaza Antonio Vicea (bus stop) Calle Los Claveles (train stop)

From Playa Flamenca to Campoamor (La Glea Beach):

Monday to Friday – 12 noon, 2pm, 6pm

Saturdays – 10am, 12 noon, 2pm

Route/stops

Flamenca Beach

Calle Los Claveles (train stop) Plaza Antonio Vicea Town Hall (bus stop) Calle Salvador Dalí (bus stop Vía Park I and II Commercial Centre) Zenia Boulevard (bus stop)

La Zenia

Crossing Calle Ramón y Cajal with Calle Cervantes (train stop) Calle Maestro Torralba (bus stop Zenia Mar I Commercial Centre) Avenida Las Palmeras (Hotel Orihuela Costa Resort train stop) Paseo del Mar (Cala Capitán train stop) Calle San Antonio (train stop at Apartamentos La Zenia) Calle Unamuno (Chinese bazaar train stop) Calle Diamante (train stop area excluding parking) Calle Diamante (Ecumenical Centre train stop)

Cabo Roig

Calle Isla Sardinia (bus stop)

La Regia

Calle Formentera (Clínica Cabo Roig bus stop next to the roundabout)

Campoamor