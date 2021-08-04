Football Focus





SC Torrevieja CF look to new season

Newly promoted Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club SC Torrevieja CF (formerly Sporting CostaBlanca CF) have renewed players contracts and boosted the squad with new signings ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Sports Director Juanpe has overlooked new signings with first team coach Carlos Pérez set to run the rule over the squad in pre-season friendlies during August and September, with the 2021-22 campaign scheduled to commence September 18-19.

Youth player, central midfielder Lucas, 18, and central defender Manu Parades, 22; ex-Almoradi right back Manu Amores, 28; attacking midfielder José Maria Cases Hernàndez, 34, who arrives from Orihuela CF, form part of the squad.

Torrevieja prodigy Javi Burguillos, 30, formerly of CD Almoradi; prodigy and central left midfielder Aaron, 18, show a wealth of youth and experience, alongside Alex Ruz, Gonzola, Ramon, Kevin, Cristian, Angel, Ismael, Sami, and Arias.

Kike Grandos, formerly of Orihuela, Almoradi and Redovan is also on board.

Pre-season friendlies are: SCB Torrevieja CF v FB Redován (August 18); SCB Torrevieja CF v CD Murada (August 21); CD Thader v SCB Torrevieja CF (August 25); Guardamar Soccer CF v SCB TorreviejaCF (September 4); SCB Torrevieja CF v Formentera CF (September 8); SCB Torrevieja CF v Pilar de la Horadada (September 11).

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 scheduled teams 2021-22 season: SCB Torrevieja CF, CD Montesinos, CD Benijofar, CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo, Sporting Dolores CF, CF Sporting San Fulgencio, Racing San Miguel, Pinoso CF, Alguena CF, Orihuela CF B, CF Rafal, CD Cox, CF Sporting Albatera, CF Atletico Algorfa and Atletico de Catral CF.

Marta amongst top women footballers in Italy Serie A

Marta Penalver has been named amongst the top women footballers in Italy’s Serie A after a successful season at Citta di Falconara.

“The womens Serie A in Italy has had an exponential growth. Playing at Falconara is a pleasure and to receive a nomination is very satisfying,” said San Javier born Marta.

A technical jury of coaches and captains from across the season will choose the New Energy 5TAR Futsal.

Murada Signing

Ruben Garcia Cutillas has re-signed for Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 CD Murada ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Paul García Ferrandiz will also return to the fold this year after being sidelined with injury last season.

Diaz renews at Saladar

Club Sporting Saladar have renewed the contract of Almoradi born Central defender Juan Gabriel Diaz, 32, for the Valencia Regional 2021-22 season.