



LMTCC Development XI defeated Alfas 2nd XI by five wickets – with Alfas’s late collapse for 126 in 31.4 overs and Alfie Court taking two wickets for 12 runs, from eight overs.

All of the six LMTCC bowlers got among the wickets, with Ken Herron and Mike Scarry both taking their first wicket for the club.

Alfie Court was the pick of the bowlers, returning a miserly 2-12 from his 8 overs, well supported by his opening partner Kieran Wood who took 1-15 off 6.

Elspeth Fowler and Paul Fletcher also chipped in with two wickets each. Tommy Knowles had a great day behind the stumps, taking two catches, a stumping and a run out.

In reply, Richard Tedder (21) and Charlie Hunt (21) got LMTCC off to a flying start. In at number 3, Paul Harvey batted fluently and looked like he was going to finish the game off – until he was well caught after making a classy 31.

Tommy Knowles (21) played some big shots but was also well caught and became the fifth LMTCC batsman to be dismissed.

With 19 still needed and Alfas hoping for a collapse, Ken Herron (11*) and Kieran Wood (12*) steadied the ship, batted sensibly and saw the game home with the winning runs coming off the final ball of the 25th over.