



The Departments of Youth and Beaches have organised a program of recreational and leisure activities for the whole family on Orihuela Costa beaches. These are healthy leisure and sports activities, such as Yoga classes, resistance activities, circuits and specialist classes, for adults.

Children up to 12 years of age will also be able to enjoy games, educational workshops, water games, gymkhanas and a big party every Friday.

All these activities are directed by qualified instructors professionals and will be carried out with prior registration and in the open air.

Every day from Monday to Saturday those who are registered will be able to enjoy an hour and a half of activities. Meanwhile, adults will be able to enjoy Yoga classes 3 times a week, together with another 3 days of strength and endurance activities, all directed by instructors from One Sport Centre.

All activities are free and subject to prior registration on the website: www.summerorihuelacosta.es or by phone 616 21 69 79. The website also has the calendar of activities, locations and hours.

‘Summer 21’ Orihuela Costa will begin on Monday, July 26 and will run from Monday to Saturday from 7.30 to 9.00 pm in the green areas next to the beaches of Punta Prima, Playa Flamenca, Cabo Roig, La Zenia and Campoamor.

Additional activities will be held on a different beach each week. From July 26 to 31, the activities will take place in Campoamor; from August 2 to 7 in Playa Flamenca; from 9 to 14 in Cabo Roig / Agua Marina; from 16 to 21 in La Zenia and from 23 to 28 in Campoamor.