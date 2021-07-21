



So you’re thinking about living in Spain? Great. Studies have shown there are many health benefits to living there. The Mediterranean diet and sunshine are only the forerunners. Yet, what do you do if you want the nightlife, the tapas, the quality of life, but you don’t speak the language? Simple — you play online games.

The Gaming Industry and Different Cultures

We know the gaming industry takes inspiration from different ways of life. Video games are renowned for using cultures as their muse, as we recently saw with the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The 12th installment in the Assassin’s Creed series tells a story during the Viking invasion in Britain. Online casinos use culture to tell stories, too.

For instance, the God of Storms slot at Paddy Power is the eighth edition of a slot series that revolves around deities across different cultures. God of Storms is based on Ancient Greek mythology and offers players four progressive jackpots and double wilds.

That brings us to our point: if online games can utilize cultures to tell stories, why can’t you use them to learn languages? It turns out you can.

Using Online Games to Learn Spanish

Learning Spanish is a necessary venture if you’re planning on moving there. After all, Spain has a population of 46 million people, all with a unique story you’re going to want to hear authentically. That’s not to say learning it isn’t going to be frustrating. Fortunately, there are many approaches to learning Spanish — one being through online games.

Online Casino Games

It’s a good idea to start with the basics when you’re learning Spanish: numbers, colors, and places. That’s where online casino games come into play. Many online casinos offer table games, such as blackjack and roulette. Blackjack is a card game, and roulette uses a wheel of green, black, and red. You can play in your native language but say the numbers and colors in Spanish out loud.

For instance, if you’re playing roulette, when you put your chips down on your number and color, make sure you say them to yourself in Spanish — ‘red, three’ would become ‘rojo, tres.’ Repetition and talking aloud are two language learning methods.

For those more advanced, go one step further by changing the language on your laptop. While this makes learning Spanish more challenging, it means you’re getting an immersive experience.

Video Games

Video games offer you the chance to learn about different traditions and values. There are dozens of video games that showcase elements of Spanish cultures around the world. For instance, the video game Guacamelee! draws inspiration from Mexican culture, where players control a luchador, a lucha libre wrestler.

Traveling and moving to another country requires two different agendas. When you’re visiting, people will advise you to travel on a budget. If you’re moving, you should spend some money so you can live comfortably.

However, there is one common denominator: mastering the language allows you to connect with locals. Fortunately, learning the basics of a language doesn’t always mean expensive programs. Sometimes, all it takes is a few hours playing an online game.