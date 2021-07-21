



By Andrew Atkinson

La Manga Torrevieja Cricket Club (LMTCC), Madrid and Torre Pacheco featured in the first 2021 T20 League fixtures with LMTCC’s Tom Vine and Alfie Court breaking club record bowling figures.

With three wins out of four it was a good display by all of the eighteen players who represented the club, and thanks to Madrid CC and Torre Pacheco CC for providing great opposition.

Tom Vine broke the club record for best bowling figures (5-17) only to see his record beaten by Alfie Court (6-11). The challenge is set for our bowlers for the rest of the season.

LMTCC XI beat Madrid CC by 10 wickets in the 40 over League. Madrid won the toss and battled hard to survive their 40 overs and posting 146-9.

Wickets were shared and openers batted clinically knocking off the score in 16.4 overs to complete a comfortable victory.

LMTCC’s Development XI were finally able to get their 2021 season off to a good start, playing Torre Pacheco in a 40-over game at La Manga Club, led by Elspeth Fowler on her captaincy debut and welcoming three new players to the team, Richard, Ken and Mike.

After losing the toss, LMTCC bowled first. A tight opening spell from Alfie Court and Connor Wood brought some early wickets, and was backed up by some good bowling from Tommy as first change.

At the break (15 overs), Torre Pacheco were 61-4. Paul Harvey and Steph then came onto bowl, frustrating the batsmen. Torre Pacheco’s Sharif (66*) started to look more solid.

A couple of wickets for Paul Harvey and a run out meant that Torre Pacheco were 137-7 after 30 overs.

A final tight spell from Tommy, Hugh and Alfie built the pressure, and Torre Pacheco were all out in the 38th over for 167. Tommy was the pick of the bowlers, finishing his 8 overs with thee wickets for 22 runs.

LMTCC fielded well, and special mention should go to Richard’s excellent catch at slip, Paul Hennessy’s solid wicket-keeping, and Charlie’s three catches in the deep, including a spectacular diving catch.

Charlie and Connor were sent out to open LMTCC’s reply, and faced some good bowling from the Torre Pacheco openers. Connor was dismissed in the seventh over, and newcomer Mike came out to bat with LMTCC on 13-1. Some good running between the wickets and intelligent batting from Charlie (60) kept the score ticking over.

LMTCC were on 71 by the time the second wicket fell in the 20th over, followed by several wickets in quick succession. Big shots from Charlie and Richard (12) helped take LMTCC to 118-7 in the 30th over.

The final run chase was seen off comfortably by Paul Harvey 28* and Paul Hennessy 29*), showing their experience as they reached the total with an over and a half to spare,” added Wood.

Results: 1st XI T20 League

Game 1 – LMTCC 165/3 (20). R Panchal 44, P Hennessey 40, A Alger 33 beat Madrid 150/5 (20) by 15 runs (scorecard – https://tinyurl.com/tuyyswfc)

Game 2 – LMTCC 86/5 (11.3)

beat Madrid 84 all out (19.5) C Rumi 3-10 by 5 wickets (scorecard https://tinyurl.com/8btvuma9)

Development XI T20 friendly

Game 1 – Torre Pacheco 151/9 (20) T Vine 5-17

beat LMTCC 104/8 (20) by 47 runs.

Game 2 – LMTCC 101/9 (20) T Vine 39, beat Torre Pacheco 31 all out (11.2) A Court 6-11 inc. hat-trick, H James 3-11, by 70 runs.