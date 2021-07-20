



By Andrew Atkinson

A thousand people are planting identical pairs of underpants in vegetable patches, flowerbeds, meadows and farmland across Switzerland.

Amateur gardeners in Geneva have dug holes in lawns and buried two pairs of fresh white cotton underpants, mirrored across the country with pairs of underpants in vegetable patches, flowerbeds, meadows and farmland.

The reason behind the idea is behind a mass experiment to measure the health of the country’s soil.

Within two months the buried smalls will be unearthed, photographed and scrutinised by scientists at Zurich University for signs of decomposition.

The researchers will also examine the surrounding soil for traces of DNA to work out what microbes are eating away at the underwear.

Let’s hope there’s no bloomers in their analysis report, in what puts a new slant on the phrase undercrackers!