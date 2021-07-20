



Report and photographs by Andrew Atkinson

TORREVIEJA is once again bustling with holidaymakers as the summer season strides into motion after the turmoil caused by COVID-19.

The beaches at Los Locos and Playa de la Cura, with places roped-off under the coronovirus health and safety guidelines, were packed to the rafters.

Exit and departure entries for the beach were in place with officials in attendance to overlook protocol measures were being adhered to.

Queues formed as the beaches became full to capacity, and sunseekers waited in an orderly manner to get the nod to enter, upon spaces becoming available.

Holidaymakers’ queues snaked along the promenade early morning awaiting relevant beaches to open.

Once open groups of people raced to place their towels and chairs in the designated beach areas.

Spaces were also snapped-up on the coastal rock areas – within diving distance into the Mediterranean Sea – to cool of as temperatures reached 30 degrees plus.