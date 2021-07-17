



The Councilor for Citizen Security, Antonio Sánchez, handed over two new off-road vehicles on Wednesday to the Chief of the Local Police, José María Pomares.

From the Ford Ranger brand, the vehicles come fully equipped with a winch for dragging, lifting or moving objects and an elevated air intake for driving through water.

The Councillor said that “we have opted for these vehicles because they are capable of driving off-road, that is, through rural areas and in complicated situations such as a flood and they will be of great help when it comes to working and improving the service that the police can give to the public”.

Both are contract vehicles costing a total of 110,436.70 euros and with a duration of four years.