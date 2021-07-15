



Mojácar Council, through the Department of Culture, has organised an extensive cultural programme for July which is attracting high levels of public participation, although always respecting the limit on capacity due to the anti-Covid health measures.

At the midway point of July, tomorrow 15th, the Sofía Planas painting exhibition will be inaugurated at 12 midday. A multi-talented, creative and curious artist, who has on show at the Mojácar La Fuente Art Centre an interesting exhibition of different artistic techniques, which will be open to the public until the end of the month.

Local Council Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, defined the programme for this first stretch of summer as “for the family: children, parents and all types of audiences, who always find in Mojácar, as well as beach and sun, different kinds of leisure, including the interesting cultural and fun proposals organised by the local authority.”

For all kinds of audiences, coming to Mojácar is the El Mago Cobra magician, who is passionate not only about magic, but also about theatre, music and art. He presents his new “Magia Pirata” (Pirate Magic) show next Friday the 16th at 10pm in Plaza Nueva.

For Tuesday 20th July, this time in the Plaza del Frontón at 10pm, “Curra y Lola” are coming to the municipality with the “Historia de una Danza” (Story of a Dance) show.

Curra is a dance-lover who wants to share her favourite pastime with everyone. Lola is a flamenco doll which when activated only wants to dance. This staging received an award at the 2020 Dance Contest.

For the very youngest, the children’s musical “La Bella y la Bestia” (Beauty and the Beast) will take pace in Plaza Nueva at 9.30pm on Wednesday 21st July.

Music will continue filling the streets of Mojácar village with a concert on Friday 23rd July at 10pm in the Plaza del Frontón. “Amarraditos, canción de ida y vuelta” (“Hand in glove, song of back and forth) with Carmen Muyor and Quique Peña, will offer the public a memory of the best songs in the Latin American and Spanish tradition.

There’s be more music with the much-anticipated concert by the Mojácar Municipal Music Ban in Plaza del Frontón at 8.30pm on Thursday 29th July.

The musical cycle for this month closes with a flamenco fusion concert from “Mundo Divino” with their performance of “En el mismo reloj” (“On the same clock”). The show will take place in Plaza Nueva on Saturday 31st at 10pm.

Theatre lovers can continue enjoying this universal art with the work “Cuentos con pocas luces” “Tales with little light”, from the company “Títeres con Sombras” (Shadow Puppets), which will take place on Sunday 25th in Plaza Nueva at 10pm.

Finally, there is also cinema in July with the screening of “El Parque Mágico” (Wonder Park), Monday 26th in La Fuente (Public Fountain) at 10pm.