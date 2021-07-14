



Pilar de la Horadada Council has put out to tender a contract for the revision of four lots in the town centre to be used as public parking. The plots that will be allocated for this free use are located in Calle Gratiniano Baches, Plaza de la Iglesia, Ramón y Cajal, Azorín and Camilo José Cela.

The budget for the refurbishment work, with IVA, is 63,500 euros.

On two of the plots in the Plaza de la Iglesia and in Ramón y Cajal, it will be necessary to demolish the existing buildings. They are private plots although the municipality does not disclose in the project, any compensation for the owners.

The Council has also reopened the coastal car parks adjacent to the beaches at Higuericas, El Mojón, and the Río beach in Mil Palmeras, to serve as overspill parking problems although they will be closed at night.

Image courtesy: Diario Informacion