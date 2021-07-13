



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone saw his parents for the first time in 18 months in the wake of the coronovirus pandemic.

“My my parents have arrived in Spain from Italy. I haven’t seen them for a year and a half,” Vincent told me.

Vincent, whose dancing partner was Flavia Cacace, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing during 2006-12, resides on the Costa Blanca with his wife Susan and their two children Matteo and Luca.

Vincent, who met his parents at Valencia Airport on a flight from Italy, said: “It’s been hard, nobody is getting any younger, and my children missed them too.

“My dad is really funny, my children laugh a lot with him. And my mamma cooks the best pasta and lasagna and tiramisu – we couldn’t wait to see them again!”

Vincent launched dancing classes in Spain last year with Georgia born Latin-America dancing star Torrevieja based Katie Street.

Vincent, 42, and Ian Waite are returning to Britain in their second UK Ballroom Boys ACT 2, 2021-22 tour from September.

“I just can’t wait to return on stage performing around the UK with my fellow professional Ian Waite.

“It’s a magical show full of entertainment,” said Vincent, whose dancing teacher parents lead to him becoming Italian Champion, aged 12.

“I’m hoping one day I’ll be able to perform at Benidorm Palace,” added Vincent.

Captions: Vincent saw parents Latin and Ballroom teachers for first time in 18 months.