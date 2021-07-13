PABLO HERNÀNDEZ TO JOIN ELCHE?

Elche interest in three more Leeds players at a ‘standstill’

By Andrew Atkinson

Elche are targeting a summer swoop on three more Leeds United players amid Elland Road keeper Kiko Casilla undergoes a medical at the La Liga club on a 2020-21 season long loan.

Elche are interested in three other Leeds players, according to AS with the Spanish news outlet reportedly claiming Elche have an agreement to sign 34-year-old ex-Cartagena loanee Casilla this summer – with negotiations still at a ‘standstill’ over the other three unnamed players.

Leeds United director Victor Orta has reportedly played a role in Casilla’s return to Spain, underlined with the chief having a good relationship with Elche’s manager Fran Escribá.

Spanish journalist Jeronimo Tormo who works for Spanish radio station COPE Elche, said on Twitter that Casilla, 34, is joining Elche on a season-long loan, that will not have the option to be made permanent next season.

Leeds midfielder and academy product Kalvin Phillips who starred in the 2020 Euro Championship would be out of Elche’s transfer budget.

Veteran attacking midfielder/winger Pablo Hernàndez, 36, who made over 100 appearances for Valencia during 2008-12 moved to Swansea in a £5.5m move in 2012, prior to joining Qatari club Al-Arabi in 2014.

He then returned to Spain at Rayo Vallecano on a loan deal in 2015, prior to arriving at Leeds. In November 2019 he extended his contract until 2022.

Caption: Spain cap Pablo Hernàndez, 36, made over 100 appearances for Valencia.