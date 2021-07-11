



Builder Playa Salvaje has put a figure on the minimum amount of compensation he will be seeking at 213 million euro, if the vote on the future of Cala Mosca, to be held on Tuesday in the Valencian Parliament, overturns the original permission to build 2000 properties that was granted in 2007.

Arrests in Torrevieja of 2 Manchester brothers wanted for drugs offences and a million pound heist in UK as well as a Spanish national for alleged crimes of sexual abuse and assaults on minors.

Tragedies on the roads also following the death of a man who fell under a refuse truck in Torrevieja and a woman who was killed in a car crash on the N332 at Lo Monte.

Image courtesy of OHT Vega Baja