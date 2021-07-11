



By Andrew Atkinson

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has joined La Liga side Elche on a season long loan ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ex-Real Madrid prodigy Casilla, 34, made a paltry three appearances in the Premier League last season, after dropping down the pecking order, behind No 1 goalie Illan Meslier.

Alcover born Casilla spent time on loan at Cartagena in the 2010-11 season, making 35 appearances, returning to Madrid before joining Leeds in 2019.

After 56 appearances at Leeds he joins Elche, who narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga last season, with the club reportedly agreeing to pay part of his wages.

Casilla will have the option to sign for Elche on a permanent basis at the end of his loan period in a move from Elland Road.

It is understood Casilla wanted to be closer to his family, having found it hard to be separated from them during COVID-19 lockdown.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has been mooted in signing a replacement for Casilla, with Rangers Ryan Kent and Manchester United’s Daniel James on the radar.

Caption: Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla has joined Elche on season long loan.