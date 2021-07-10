UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 10 July, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Saturday 10 July 2021 09 19 22 33 47 54 01

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2666

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 1 £1,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 76 £133,000 Match 4 £140 5,156 £721,840 Match 3 £30 117,545 £3,526,350 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,106,902 £2,213,804

£3,800,000