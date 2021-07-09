



By Andrew Atkinson

Bonnie Tyler’s long awaited appearance in Torrevieja after two years of negotiations has been suspended due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson from the Official Communication Office in Spain representing the artist said: “We regret to inform after two years of efforts to have the artist Bonnie Tyler in concert in Torrevieja, as part of her 2021 tour, has been suspended due to the current situation on Covid19 regulations and the restrictions imposed by the British Government on travellers to Spain.

“The concert scheduled for July 17 will not be held at the Parque Antonio Soria in Torrevieja.

“We continue with the pertinent negotiations with the Torrevieja City Council Department of Culture, to give the opportunity to celebrate the Bonnie Tyler concert for 2022.”

Tyler, 70, born Gaynor Hopkins, known for her distinctive husky voice is best known for her 1978 single ‘It’s A Heartache’ which reached number four on the UK Singles Chart, and number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Tyler, married to property developer and 1972 Olympic judo competitor Robert Sullivan own a five-bedroom home in Albufeira in the Algarve.

Tyler recorded one of her albums there in the late 1970s, and the couple spend much of the year there.

Despite the announcement of Tyler’s Torrevieja suspended concert this month she will be performing in Los Alcázares in August.

A spokesperson from the Official Communication Office in Spain representing Tyler said: “Tickets will be valid to all who want to attend the concert that will be held on August 28, 2021 in Los Alcázares, Murcia.

“Full refunds for the Torrevieja concert will also be made. We are continuing to work towards a new date in Torrevieja in 2022.”

Torrevieja comes under the Valencia region where the delta strain of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across Spain.

The variant first discovered in India is advancing at different speeds across the country, but is now dominant in at least four regions: Madrid, Catalonia, Valencia and Navarre.