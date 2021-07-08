



By Andrew Atkinson

A whale ventured into the waters of the Valencia Yacht Club on July 7, while a group of athletes from the Real Clun Náutico de Torrevieja were present.

The whale was successfully re-directed out of the port after four hours, and is now swimming to the south following its migration route.

The Ministry of the Environment, the University of Valencia and the Oceanogràfic of Valencia participated in the operation, amongst others.

Caption: Whale ventures into Valencia Yacht Club waters