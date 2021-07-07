



A 41-year-old woman died on Tuesday in a traffic accident on the N-332 where it passes through Lo Monte, in Pilar de la Horadada. The driver of the vehicle, apparently the brother of the victim, was detained by the Civil Guard on suspicion that he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after refusing to take a breathalyser or drug test at the scene.

The accident took place at around 10:30 p.m. with the emergency report stating that a woman was unconscious as a result of the impact. The CICU mobilized a SAMU unit, whose medical team could only confirm the death of the 41-year-old woman.

Sources stated that the vehicle, the only one involved in the accident, was travelling far too quickly as the driver lost control and it hit the roundabout extremely violently.