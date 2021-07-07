



The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal was the chosen charity of Cabo Roig’s Laughing Leprechaun Quingo club for the month of June, raising 210 euro which will be used to support military veterans and their families here in Spain.

The club, organised by Nikki Tate, meets every Tuesday between 2 and 4 pm, where they have a bit of fun with an afternoon quiz and bingo mix, while raising much needed funding for a multitude of individuals and organisations.

During the month of May, baby Cody Grennan was the recipient, as in October he will face an operation involving the full reconstruction of part of his trachea under the larynx, while during the month of July, the SAT animal rescue charity will benefit from monies raised by the Quingo Club.

Nikki and her band of supporters can be seen in the photograph with the RBL Poppy Appeal organiser for the Orihuela Costa and District, Eddie Coleman.