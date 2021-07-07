



Six people were arrested by the Guardia Civil during a routine inspection of counterfeit goods at a flea market in Guardamar.

They are four men of Senegalese nationality between 37 and 60 years old, a 58-year-old man of Moroccan nationality, and a 48-year-old man of Colombian nationality.

The arrested have been charged for illegally selling counterfeit clothing and footwear.

The 3,433 articles of clothing, and other effects related to the illegal activity that were seized, are at in the possession of the Torrevieja Court.

“Those arrested have been charged with a crime against intellectual property for producing and selling clothes and fashion accessories, copying popular brands, as well as for trying to flee after being caught by the agents.” said a Guardia Civil spokesperson.