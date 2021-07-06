



By Andrew Atkinson

Rojales has recorded 14 new cases of coronovirus from June 28 to July 4.

In the Department of Torrevieja, 58 positive cases are registered, which is a cumulative incidence of 53.83 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

“The spread of the virus is very fast and as you can see, in a matter of days, cases can multiply in a worrying way,” said a spokesperson from Rojales Town Hall.

“Good weather and vacation periods invite us to socialise more, and we appeal to responsibility when enjoying these moments.

“We have prevention measures as tools to stop the spread of this pandemic. Maintain social distance, intensify hygiene, and use of masks,” added the spokesperson.

In Los Montesinos one new case of coronovirus has been recorded.

“During the week of June 28 to July 4, in Los Montesinos one case has been diagnosed. “After more than two months without any case, this week we have one. Please respect the instructions given. “Although it is not mandatory it is advisable to use a mask,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.