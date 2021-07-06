



From the 7th of July onwards the weekly Arts&Crafts fair that is being held in the resort Meliã Villaitana in Benidorm will change from Saturday to Wednesday evenings.

To visit the fair you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel: everybody is very welcome!! Every Wednesday evening between 10 and 20 artisans set up their stalls in the central square of this holiday resort, which is built like a typical mediterranean village.

The stalls will change from one week to the next and you will have a wide choice, for example: pottery and paintings, wood carvings and turned wood, wooden and soft toys, jewelry in silver, glass or leather, hand made shoes and sandals and even crocheted designer clothes.

The fair is organised by craft association Amata, so you know that the artisans only sell their own work, nothing from a factory and no imported goods. You can visit the fair every Wednesday evening from 6 pm till after midnight. Meliã Villaitana is in the Avenida Alcalde Eduardo Zaplana (near Terra Mitica)