



Good news for UK property buyers, and the local economy, with the removal last week of the requirement for non EU citizens to seek security clearance in many parts of the Southern Costa Blanca and Costa Calida prior to making a house purchase.

News of the possible closure of the Cabo Roig walkway, which was opened by the Ayuntamiento in 2015 and 15 years in prison for the man who stabbed his former partner in Rojales, a finalist in the Miss Scotland Beauty Pageant, Mhairi Campbell, who told the judge she has been left ‘scarred for life’.

Photo courtesy of: OHT Vega Baja