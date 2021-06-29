Torrevieja Summer program of youth activities unveiled





The Councillor for Youth, Domingo Paredes, unveiled details of the new summer youth program consisting of a total of 12 educational leisure activities, courses and events for young people who are residents of Torrevieja.

An Urban Youth Camp for youngsters from 12 to 17 years of age will begin on 12 July, lasting for two weeks, where values in coexistence and training ​​will be promoted combined with free time and educational activities, including excursions to the beach.

The councillor also highlighted the Crazy Urban Festival, with performances by well-known urban artists, on August 13 and 14, in the Eras de la Sal, which will also feature exhibitions and performances of urban art, prior to each of the concerts, and that will move around a number of different locations in the city, from July 30 to August 12, featuring young local artists from Torrevieja with disciplines such as graffiti, break dance, hip-hop and urban dance.

Comarcon 2.1, a leisure and entertainment event, will be held from August 13 to 15, featuring youth associations and volunteering. However, given the impossibility of holding large events, it will be held online.

In addition, the youth association, La Troupe, joins with the CIAJ in the organization of the musical “On Air”, with a theatre workshop and rehearsals, all of which will be open to participation of the youth of Torrevieja, at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre. The premiere of the musical will be on August 31 at the Municipal Theatre.

Training and languages will feature an ecological and environmental creative recycling workshop, an advanced web design course, an English course for the E.S.O and two study techniques workshops have also been programmed for students of different educational levels.

There will also be leisure outings for young people with functional diversity held throughout the summer and, as of September 15, conversations in English will be resumed with British volunteers.

More information and registration in the youth social networks, telephone 965 71 4072, whatsapp 606 055 291, email youth@torrevieja.eu and in the youth section on the municipal website www.torrevieja.es