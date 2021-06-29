



“Getting back to normal” at the June Branch Meeting

Members arrived at Tipsy Terrace Restaurant in Hondón de los Frailes on 22nd June for just the second time this year. Although the evening clashed with various football matches on the tv, the “turnout” was superb. We were delighted to welcome not only new members but those returning to the area and renewing friendships within the Branch.

Members heard of plans for future events, including a Golf Day in November, Poppy Ball and the Remembrance Service. There was also an update on welfare items for Overseas Branches and the amounts paid out by the Legion in the last year to support the Armed Forces Community living overseas.

The evening ended with members attempting to identify footballers in one of the Chairman (Neil’s) fiendishly obscure competitions! One couple amazed others when they got all 18 questions correct!.

New members are always very welcome and details about the date and location of the July meeting can be obtained from the secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community.

Photo shows: Members completed Neil’s competition