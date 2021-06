By Andrew Atkinson

Young farmer Marina Pérez, 35, has won the 2020 Rural Woman Award presented by ASAJA Alicante.

Marina’s project ‘La Huerta De Marina’ grows artichokes and a multitude of other vegetables on farms in Rojales, Elche and Daya Nueva.

“Marina is part of that heart that is behind each product and that is essential so that we can enjoy the jewels that the garden offers us.

“We congratulate her and the rest of the winners. Congratulations to all,” said a spokesperson for ASAJA.